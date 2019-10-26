Loading articles...

67 killed in days of unrest in Ethiopia, police say

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Police in Ethiopia say 67 people have died in several days of unrest that have led the army to deploy troops to restore calm.

The head of the Oromia Police Commission, Kefyalew Tefera, told the Oromia Broadcasting Network on Saturday that another 213 people have been wounded. He said several people were arrested after attempts to incite violence along religious and ethnic lines.

Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has not commented on the unrest that poses the most serious challenge to his rule.

The crisis began when prominent activist Jawar Mohammed told supporters the government had removed his personal security detail. He has since urged calm.

The U.S. Embassy says the new Ethiopia that many want will not be built by those who choose violence and intimidation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:03 AM
CLEAR.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:12 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Before all the rain arrives Saturday night in #Toronto GTA make sure to clear the catch basins to prevent flooding ☔️an…
Latest Weather
Read more