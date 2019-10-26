Loading articles...

3 males struck by vehicle in Brampton hit-and-run

Last Updated Oct 26, 2019 at 7:54 pm EDT

Peel police are investigating a hit-and-run in which three males were struck while on a sidewalk in Brampton. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Three males are being rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Elgin Drive near McLaughlin Road around 6:30 p.m.

One male is being taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening injuries while two others suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle fled the scene and police are now looking for a white Jeep Cherokee with a broken tail light.

Officers say they believe the Jeep mounted the curb and struck the pedestrians.

