Loading articles...

3 GOP challengers take roadshow to pro-Trump Tennessee

NASHVILLE — Three Republican longshots challenging President Donald Trump in 2020 made a roadshow stop in the liberal-leaning capital of pro-Trump Tennessee.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois drew a sparse crowd Saturday at the Politicon conference in Nashville. The event attracted several hundred people in a room with more than 2,000 seats.

The three disagreed on the impeachment inquiry. Weld and Walsh expressed support for impeachment. Sanford said a censure could be a better option, contending that a likely acquittal in the GOP-led Senate could benefit Trump politically.

Each is opposing decisions by several states to cancel 2020 GOP presidential primaries, a move that’s not unusual for the party of the White House incumbent seeking reelection.

The Associated Press




Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle EB 401 east of the 400 in the transfer to collectors - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:48 PM
Tune in @680NEWS as we breakdown #ONstorm. Special weather statements widespread across the #GTA for heavy rain. Th…
Latest Weather
Read more