2 seriously injured in Scarborough crash involving Toronto Fire vehicle

Last Updated Oct 26, 2019 at 3:41 pm EDT

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Two people have been taken to a trauma centre after a crash between a car and a Toronto Fire vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Pharmacy and Sheppard Avenues after 12:30 p.m.

Two people had to be extricated from the car and two elderly victims were taken to Sunnybrook hospital with serious injures.

At least one other person suffered minor injuries.

Toronto Fire could not confirm whether the vehicle was en route to a scene when the crash occurred.

