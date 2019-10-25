Loading articles...

Zimbabwe sent 30 baby elephants to China, says rights group

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Animal rights activists say that Zimbabwe has sent about 30 young elephants to China where they will be held in zoos.

The Humane Society International said the elephants, estimated to be 2 to 6 years old, were separated from maternal herds and held at Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park for nearly a year before being flown out this week.

The Humane Society released a video and photos which it said shows the small elephants a week ago being held in a fenced area at Hwange National Park.

Zimbabwean wildlife authorities did not comment on the statement.

Zimbabwe has one of Africa’s largest elephant populations. It seeks to be allowed to hunt and export more of them to ease pressure on the animals’ habitat and raise badly needed money for conservation.

The Associated Press

