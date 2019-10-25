Loading articles...

Woman dies after being struck by truck in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck.

The woman was declared dead at the scene of the collision Friday morning around Fourth Avenue between LaTouche Street and Ingra Street.

Police say the driver of the pickup remained at the scene of the crash.

Police say drivers should use alternate routes, with Fourth Avenue closed between LaTouche Street and Karluk Street.

The Associated Press

