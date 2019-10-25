Western University lecturer apologizes for using the N-word in class

A Western University English lecturer has apologized for using the N-word during class in a statement posted to the university’s website.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in a lecture being taught by Andrew Wenaus after watching an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The apology written by Wenaus explains the purpose of the class was to “demonstrate how a prime-time television sitcom achieved significant critiques of both class and race in America.”

Wenaus said in explaining historical context of something that occurred in the episode, he used the term “House N-word” in order “inform the students of the disturbing terminology that was used during slavery.”

He said he immediately regretted his use of the term and said there was even some discussion of his choice while in class, but added he “could have handled the situation more thoughtfully.”

Wenaus said he also discussed the incident with some students after class and reached out to others to apologize once again.

“I recognize that my use of the word, regardless of context and intention, is unacceptable in all instances,” read Wenaus statement. “I want my courses to be places where students feel respected, safe, and dignified. As such, I have reached out to services at Western to discuss how I might better handle sensitive and serious material in the classroom.

He added, “I pledge to do better and I am committed to doing everything I can to regain the trust of my students.”

The Department of Arts and Humanities said the language he used was offensive and “not in keeping with Western’s values.”