Man injured in drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

A man is in hospital after a drive-by shooting overnight in Etobicoke.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Friday at the West Mall and Rathburn Road, just west of Highway 427.

The victim was reportedly sitting in a car with his girlfriend when another vehicle pulled up alongside and a gunman opened fire.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered a bullet wound to his leg and was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

The woman managed to escape unharmed.

Police say they are looking for three suspects in a white car.