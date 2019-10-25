Loading articles...

Man injured in drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

Last Updated Oct 25, 2019 at 6:05 am EDT

Toronto police tow away a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting at West Mall and Rathburn Road that injured one man on Oct. 25, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man is in hospital after a drive-by shooting overnight in Etobicoke.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Friday at the West Mall and Rathburn Road, just west of Highway 427.

The victim was reportedly sitting in a car with his girlfriend when another vehicle pulled up alongside and a gunman opened fire.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered a bullet wound to his leg and was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

The woman managed to escape unharmed.

Police say they are looking for three suspects in a white car.

