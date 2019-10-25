Loading articles...

Victim identified in fatal Mississauga shooting

Peel police investigate a fatal shooting on Webb Drive in Mississauga on Oct. 23, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Peel police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to an condo on Webb Drive near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Confederation Parkway just before midnight.

Police said the victim was shot while sitting in his car, which was parked in front of the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Mario Ibrahim from Stouffville.

Investigators say there is no suspect information at this point. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

 

