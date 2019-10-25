Loading articles...

Verizon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE- In this May 2, 2017, file photo, people walk past a Verizon store in Manhattan's midtown area, in New York. Verizon Communications Inc. reports financial earns on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (AP) _ Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $5.19 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $32.89 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.71 billion.

Verizon shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has risen 5.5% in the last 12 months.

