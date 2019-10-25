Verizon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE- In this May 2, 2017, file photo, people walk past a Verizon store in Manhattan's midtown area, in New York. Verizon Communications Inc. reports financial earns on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
NEW YORK (AP) _ Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $5.19 billion.
The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.
The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $32.89 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.71 billion.
Verizon shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has risen 5.5% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VZ