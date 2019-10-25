Loading articles...

UN investigator regrets no probe of chain to Khashoggi slay

A U.N. independent investigator says she regrets that neither Saudi Arabia nor the U.N. secretary-general and U.N. decision-making bodies have taken steps to criminally investigate “the chain of command” behind the Saudi operation that led to last year’s execution of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Agnes Callamard says her findings presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council in June showed that the Saudi columnist was the victim of “a planned, organized, well-resourced and premeditated extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia must bear responsibility.”

But she said at a news conference Friday that “it’s really the chain of command that we need to unpack” — who ordered, incited or turned a blind eye to the Oct. 2, 2018, killing and dismemberment of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
- quickly CLEARED -
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:42 PM
*UPDATE: The Gulf of Mexico system has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Olga...and what's left of it will bring rain…
Latest Weather
Read more