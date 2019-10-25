Loading articles...

UN human rights chief sends team to Chile amid unrest

BERLIN — The United Nations’ human rights chief is sending a three-member team to Chile to examine allegations related to security authorities’ use of force and reported crimes by others.

At least 18 people have died in turmoil that has swept Chile, where unrest began as a protest over an increase in subway fares and morphed into a larger movement over growing inequality.

U.N. spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said Friday in Geneva that High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has decided to send three human rights officers to Chile from Oct. 28-Nov. 22 to examine allegations of violations. The mission will be based in Santiago but will visit other cities.

Shamdasani said Chilean lawmakers had called for her office to send a mission and the government also invited it. Bachelet is a former Chilean president.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:53 AM
Good morning! Quiet drive across the city in the early morning. Some construction but major routes are all up to speed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:27 AM
Good Friday morning! Clouds will likely be in charge for most of today in #Toronto GTA. Saturday starts out great t…
Latest Weather
Read more