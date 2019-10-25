Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Suspended Indianapolis priest charged with sex crimes
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 25, 2019 4:40 pm EDT
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A suspended Catholic priest in Indiana is facing charges alleging he sexually abused a child in 2016.
The Rev. David Marcotte of Indianapolis is charged in suburban Hamilton County with child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
The Indianapolis Archdiocese suspended the 32-year-old Marcotte from public ministry in February after its victim assistance co-ordinator learned of the abuse allegations. It said that at the time of the alleged abuse, Marcotte was assigned to St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg and St. Martin of Tours Parish in Martinsville.
A message seeking comment was left for Marcotte’s attorney.
The archdiocese said Friday it has co-operated with the law enforcement investigation.
The Associated Press
