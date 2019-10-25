Loading articles...

Standard & Poor's upgrades Greece's rating by 1 notch to BB-

ATHENS, Greece — Standard & Poor’s has upgraded Greece’s credit rating by one notch to BB- with a positive outlook, saying another upgrade could follow within the next year.

The agency says a potential future upgrade would depend on the centre-right government’s continuing to implement economic reforms and also on an improvement in Greek banks’ sizeable exposure to non-performing loans.

S&P awarded the BB- rating late Friday, citing a reduction in risks to smooth implementation of the state budget and the lifting of restrictions on bank deposits and capital flows.

Greece exited its eight-year bailout program last year and yields on the country’s bonds have dropped sharply in recent months.

Nevertheless, all three major ratings agencies still classify Greek state bonds as well below investment grade.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
UPDATE: Collision NB DVP approaching Lawrence now just blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
*UPDATE: The Gulf of Mexico system has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Olga...and what's left of it will bring rain…
Latest Weather
Read more