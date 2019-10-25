Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Shootings, death threats mar Colombia's post-peace elections
by Christine Armario And CéSar Garcia, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 25, 2019 2:53 pm EDT
Wilson Florez, candidate of Democratic Center political party for the government of Cundinamarca, arrives to a radio station for an interview in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Despite an historic peace accord, running for office in Colombia is still a risky proposition. In recent months, two candidates were shot and burned to death in a campaign vehicle. Flores has received a menacing pamphlets declaring him a “military target.” (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
BOGOTA — Threatened with death, Wilson Florez chose a bulletproof vest.
The candidate for governor of one of Colombia’s largest provinces had been used to biking freely around town, driving with the windows down and drinking tiny cups of the dark coffee known as “tinto” with voters late into the night.
Then came the menacing pamphlets declaring him a “military target.”
His wife urged him to end his campaign for Sunday’s local elections, Colombia’s first such vote for mayors and governors since the peace accord ending Latin America’s long-running conflict. In bouts of anxiety, he circled back to his own fatherless childhood, worrying that continuing might mean leaving his son with one parent. But in the end, the professor decided he’d soldier on, surrendering his fate to God and a bulletproof vest.
Christine Armario And CéSar Garcia, The Associated Press