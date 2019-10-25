Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted on TTC subway

Toronto police have released security camera images of a suspect sought in connection with a sexual assault on the subway.

The alleged incident happened as the train was heading south on the Line 1 near College Station around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Police said a woman was on the train when a man sexually assaulted her.

He is described as 35 to 45 years old, between six feet three inches to six feet five inches tall with black hair and a beard.

At the time, he was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a white baseball hat, and glasses.