Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted on TTC subway

Security camera image of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault on a TTC subway train on Sept. 19, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have released security camera images of a suspect sought in connection with a sexual assault on the subway.

The alleged incident happened as the train was heading south on the Line 1 near College Station around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Police said a woman was on the train when a man sexually assaulted her.

He is described as 35 to 45 years old, between six feet three inches to six feet five inches tall with black hair and a beard.

At the time, he was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a white baseball hat, and glasses.

Security camera image of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault on a TTC subway train on Sept. 19, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Quintavious Lanateen Lamont Jenkem

Wow I am shocked and stunned that the perpetrator of this heinous crime in Toronto is a black male.
Who’da thunk it?

October 25, 2019 at 11:54 am
Quintavious Lanateen Lamont Jenkem

Also what kind of an idiot commits a crime on the subway when there’s a hundred cameras watching your every move?

October 25, 2019 at 11:57 am
