SC sheriff faces up to 1 year in jail for misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff found guilty of misconduct for using his power and office to push a personal assistant to have sex with him faces up to a year in jail and will lose his job.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis will learn his sentence Friday morning, about 12 hours after a jury found him guilty of one misconduct charge, but not guilty of another.

Lewis is the ninth sheriff in South Carolina convicted of crimes in office in the past decade. Two others are awaiting trials.

Prosecutors say Lewis hired a 22-year-old personal assistant after his 2016 election, paying her $62,000 a year when some starting deputies make just $30,000, then arranged an out-of-town meeting to try to have sex with her away from his wife and children.

Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

