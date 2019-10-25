Loading articles...

Russian soldier kills 8 fellow servicemen in Siberia

MOSCOW — The Russian Defence Ministry says a soldier has gone on a shooting spree in Siberia, killing eight fellow servicemen and wounding two others before being apprehended.

The ministry said the incident happened Friday at a military base in the town of Gorny in the Baikal Lake region about 150 kilometres (93 miles) north of the border with Mongolia.

It added that the soldier apparently opened fire in a “nervous breakdown over personal problems unrelated to his military duties.” A deputy defence minister was heading to the base to conduct investigation.

Shootings and other violent incidents plagued the Russian military in the 1990s and early 2000s when it suffered from desperate cash shortages and low morale. They have become relatively rare in recent years as conditions in the military have improved.

The Associated Press

