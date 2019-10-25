Loading articles...

Russian FM to visit Norway amid rumours spy could be freed

COPENHAGEN — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is to attend the commemoration of the liberation by Soviet troops 75 years ago of northern Norway amid rumours that a Norwegian serving a 14-year sentence for espionage in Russia could be freed.

Lavrov is to attend Friday’s ceremony in Kirkenes, north of the Arctic Circle, with Prime Minister Erna Solberg and his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soereide, among others.

Kirkenes is the hometown of Frode Berg, a retired border inspector who was arrested in Moscow in December 2017 on espionage charges. Berg denied them but was convicted in April.

Lavrov told Norway’s TV2 channel late Thursday that Berg could return to Norway “any time.”

The Soviet army entered neighbouring Norway, then occupied by Nazi Germany, in October 1944.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:53 AM
Good morning! Quiet drive across the city in the early morning. Some construction but major routes are all up to speed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:27 AM
Good Friday morning! Clouds will likely be in charge for most of today in #Toronto GTA. Saturday starts out great t…
Latest Weather
Read more