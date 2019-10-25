Loading articles...

Russia says it sent hundreds of additional troops to Syria

MOSCOW — The Russian Defence Ministry says it has sent hundreds of additional troops to Syria to help patrol the country’s Turkey-Syria border after a deal between Moscow and Ankara.

The ministry says that about 300 military police have arrived in Syria to patrol the northeastern areas along the border with Turkey and oversee the pullout of Syrian Kurdish fighters from there. It says military cargo planes also airlifted 20 armoured vehicles for the mission.

After Turkey invaded northeastern Syria this month, an offensive enabled by President Donald Trump’s abrupt pullout of U.S. troops, Moscow and Ankara struck a deal splitting control of northeastern Syria.

Russian troops will monitor the Syrian Kurdish fighters’ pullback from the border. Then Russia-Turkey are to jointly patrol a narrower strip directly on the Turkish-Syrian border.

The Associated Press


