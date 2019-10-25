Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rebuilding of historic Glacier National Park chalet done
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 25, 2019 10:35 am EDT
WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Crews have completed the two-year effort of reconstructing the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park.
Project Manager Travis Neal of Dick Anderson Construction tells the Hungry Horse News that crews will return next year to finish some minor tasks to help the National Park Service to get the chalet opened for next summer.
The 105-year-old wood and stone dormitory located in a remote area of the park burned when embers from a nearby wildfire rained down on it on Aug. 31, 2017. All that remained was the building’s stone shell.
Kevin Warrington of Belton Chalets, which that operates the chalet, said Sperry Chalet will begin taking reservations starting Jan. 13, 2020, for the summer season.
___
Information from: Hungry Horse News, http://www.hungryhorsenews.com
The Associated Press
