Producers Guild to honour Netflix chief Ted Sarandos in 2020

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2019 file photo shows Netflix chief Ted Sarandos at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sarandos will be honored in early 2020 with an award by the Producers Guild of America. The guild announced Friday, Oct. 25, that Sarandos will receive its top honor, the Milestone Award, at its awards ceremony on Jan. 18. Since 2000, he has led Netflix’s content efforts including its first foray into original programming with “House of Cards” in 2013. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The guild announced Friday that Sarandos will receive its top honour, the Milestone Award, at its awards ceremony on Jan. 18. Since 2000, Sarandos has led Netflix’s content efforts including its first foray into original programming with “House of Cards” in 2013.

Netflix is now the leading streaming platform, with several competitors including Disney, Apple and WarnerMedia set to launch new services next months.

Producers Guild Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher praised Sarandos’ leadership of Netflix in Friday’s announcement, saying the company “has forever left its mark on Hollywood.”

Previous Milestone Award winners include Clint Eastwood, Disney executive Bob Iger and Steven Spielberg.

The Associated Press

