Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police: Man attacks officer, is fatally shot by his partner
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 25, 2019 10:17 pm EDT
A New York Police officer stands watch at the scene of a shooting where two police officers were injured and one person was shot, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the Brownsville neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julius Motal)
New York City police say a man who attacked a police officer with a metal chair and critically injured him was shot to death by the officer’s partner.
Police officials say the officer who was attacked at a nail salon in Brooklyn on Friday is in a medically induced coma at Brookdale Hospital.
Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison says the injured officer’s partner tried unsuccessfully to subdue the attacker with a Taser before shooting him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The confrontation happened at about 5:40 p.m. at a nail salon in the Brownsville neighbourhood.
Police say it started when the officers tried to arrest a man who was urinating in the middle of the salon. They say a second man attacked one of the officers.