Police: Man attacks officer, is fatally shot by his partner

A New York Police officer stands watch at the scene of a shooting where two police officers were injured and one person was shot, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the Brownsville neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julius Motal)

New York City police say a man who attacked a police officer with a metal chair and critically injured him was shot to death by the officer’s partner.

Police officials say the officer who was attacked at a nail salon in Brooklyn on Friday is in a medically induced coma at Brookdale Hospital.

Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison says the injured officer’s partner tried unsuccessfully to subdue the attacker with a Taser before shooting him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The confrontation happened at about 5:40 p.m. at a nail salon in the Brownsville neighbourhood.

Police say it started when the officers tried to arrest a man who was urinating in the middle of the salon. They say a second man attacked one of the officers.

The Associated Press





