Police: Armed student intended to stab classmate in throat

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida say a 15-year-old brought three knives to school with the intent of stabbing his classmate in the throat.

Assistant Port St. Lucie police Chief Richard DelToro tells reporters that the teen was arrested Thursday morning at Port St. Lucie High School. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon on school property, and intimidation to threaten, kill or injure.

DelToro says a school resource officer was warned about the knives that morning, and the confronted student admitted to having a knife in his pocket and two in his backpack. He told authorities that he had been bullied for months, at school and online, and intended to stab the bully. Police say the teen’s identity isn’t being released pending a bullying probe.

The Associated Press

