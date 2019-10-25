Loading articles...

Pentagon hands Microsoft $10B 'war cloud' deal, snubs Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO — The Pentagon has awarded Microsoft a $10 billion cloud computing contract called JEDI.

The contentious bidding process for the contract pitted Microsoft, Amazon and Oracle, among others, against one another.

Amazon had been considered an early front runner for the deal, drawing complaints from rivals.

