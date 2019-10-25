Loading articles...

Pakistan court frees ex-PM Sharif for medical treatment

LAHORE, Pakistan — The family of Pakistan’s convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says a court in the eastern city of Lahore has ordered his release on bail so he can seek medical treatment.

Friday’s decision was announced by the Lahore High Court after hearing a petition from Sharif’s brother, Shahbaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif was rushed to the government hospital in Lahore on Monday after his health condition was said to have deteriorated. He has remained there under supervision of prison authorities.

The 69-year-old Sharif, who served three times as prime minister, has had a history of health problems, including heart disease.

However, lawyer Ashtar Ausaf says court authorities cannot release Sharif immediately until they hear a separate appeal next Tuesday.

Ausaf says that hearing pertains to the second corruption conviction against Sharif.

The Associated Press

