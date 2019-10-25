Loading articles...

Ontario to ban vaping ads at convenience stores, gas stations: report

Last Updated Oct 25, 2019 at 5:47 am EDT

A man using an electronic cigarette.

The Ford government is reportedly taking action to stop teens from vaping, amid growing health concerns.

Health Minister Christine Elliott is expected to release a statement at 9 a.m. on Friday regarding vaping.

The Toronto Star reports the province will impose a ban on ads for vaping products in places like convenience stores and gas stations.

Under the new rules, vaping ads will only be allowed in specialty vape and cannabis retail stores where customers must be at least 19 years old to enter.

The ban would come into effect on Jan. 1.

Back in September, Elliott ordered all public hospitals to report vaping-related cases of severe pulmonary disease. On that same day, health officials in London, Ont., said a teen who was using e-cigarettes daily suffered a severe case of pulmonary illness.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit said the teen was initially on life support but is now recovering at home after being treated in an intensive care unit.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:53 AM
Good morning! Quiet drive across the city in the early morning. Some construction but major routes are all up to speed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:27 AM
Good Friday morning! Clouds will likely be in charge for most of today in #Toronto GTA. Saturday starts out great t…
Latest Weather
Read more