Ontario to ban vaping ads at convenience stores, gas stations: report
by News staff
Posted Oct 25, 2019 5:47 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 25, 2019 at 5:47 am EDT
The Ford government is reportedly taking action to stop teens from vaping, amid growing health concerns.
Health Minister Christine Elliott is expected to release a statement at 9 a.m. on Friday regarding vaping.
The Toronto Star reports the province will impose a ban on ads for vaping products in places like convenience stores and gas stations.
Under the new rules, vaping ads will only be allowed in specialty vape and cannabis retail stores where customers must be at least 19 years old to enter.
The ban would come into effect on Jan. 1.
Back in September, Elliott ordered all public hospitals to report vaping-related cases of severe pulmonary disease. On that same day, health officials in London, Ont., said a teen who was using e-cigarettes daily suffered a severe case of pulmonary illness.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit said the teen was initially on life support but is now recovering at home after being treated in an intensive care unit.