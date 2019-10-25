Loading articles...

Ontario has created more than 19,000 child care spaces in 2018-2019

Last Updated Oct 25, 2019 at 10:34 am EDT

File photo of a City of Toronto daycare. CITYNEWS.

There’s good news for those seeking child care across the province.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced on Friday morning that more than 19,000 licensed child care spaces had been created in 2018-2019 — combining both public and private sectors.

This is part of the province’s plan to improve access to child care for Ontarians.

“Our government is committed to making life easier for families and that means improving access to child care options,” Lecce said in a release.

“Today’s announcement of over 19,000 new child care spaces means that more families will be able to choose the kind of care that is best for their children so they can go to work, run a business or study to acquire new skills.”

Earlier this year the province announced it would commit $1 billion over five years to create 30,000 new child care spaces in schools across the province.

The province also received over $145 million in funding from the federal government in 2018-2019 under the Canada-Ontario Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

Read the complete report below:

Ontario's Early Years and Child Care Annual Report 2019 by CityNewsToronto on Scribd

|
