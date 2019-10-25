Loading articles...

Obama, Clinton to honour US Rep. Cummings at funeral

Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attend a memorial service for Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., at the U.S. Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The Maryland congressman and civil rights champion died Thursday, Oct. 17, at age 68 of complications from long-standing health issues. (Melina Mara/Pool via AP)

BALTIMORE — Congressman and civil rights champion Elijah Cummings is set to receive a final farewell in his beloved Baltimore.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are among the scheduled speakers for the funeral Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades.

Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr., the church’s pastor, will deliver the eulogy.

Cummings died Oct. 17 at age 68 of complications from longstanding health problems. A son of sharecroppers, he became a lawyer and elected official.

He represented a congressional district that includes his hometown of Baltimore since 1996 and most recently led one of the U.S. House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, he became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

The Associated Press




Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:20 PM
COLLISION - NB DVP approaching Lawrence. 1 left lane blocked. Slow from approaching Eglinton.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:04 PM
FRIDAY FORECAST: No rain in #Toronto until Saturday night so leave the rain gear at home tomorrow, and enjoy the se…
Latest Weather
Read more