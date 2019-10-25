Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Trade Minister Jim Carr diagnosed with cancer, says 'spirits are high'

International Trade Minister Jim Carr says he has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

Carr says in a statement that he has begun treatment for the disease, which he says has also affected his kidneys.

Carr says he has started chemotherapy and dialysis that will “continue for the near future.”

The Liberal cabinet minister was re-elected in his Winnipeg riding Monday, just as his doctor ordered him to hospital following flu-like symptoms during the campaign.

He says doctors in Winnipeg diagnosed Carr with multiple myeloma the very next day.

Carr says his “spirits are high” and that he spoke to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reiterate his “commitment to continue serving my constituents and all Canadians.”

