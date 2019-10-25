Loading articles...

Native Hawaiian heiress faces court test to control millions

FILE - In the Sept. 10, 2018, file photo, Abigail Kawananakoa, right, and her wife, Veronica Gail Worth, appear in state court in Honolulu. A court hearing is scheduled Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 in a request for a guardian and conservator to manage the affairs of the 93-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress, who's considered a princess and has a $215-million trust that's tied up in a years-long legal battle because she suffered a stroke. It's not clear if the judge will set a date to hear arguments and consider evidence at another hearing or make a ruling Friday. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, File)

HONOLULU — A judge says a 93-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress doesn’t need a guardian to take care of her but is ordering a hearing to determine whether she needs a conservator to manage her $215 million trust.

Abigail Kawananakoa’s wealth has been tied up in a legal battle since her 2017 stroke.

She’s considered a princess because she’s a descendant of the family that ruled Hawaii before the kingdom’s 1893 overthrow.

Board members of her foundation and ex-employees say her wife is manipulating her. Lawyers for the couple dispute that.

Native Hawaiians have been watching the case because they’re concerned about the fate of the foundation she set up to benefit Hawaiians.

The couple’s lawyers said Friday that Kawananakoa should be able to do what she wants with her money.

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION Pharmacy Ave and Ellesmere Rd Vehicle into a bus shelter No injuries reported Bus shelter has significant da…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:42 PM
*UPDATE: The Gulf of Mexico system has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Olga...and what's left of it will bring rain…
Latest Weather
Read more