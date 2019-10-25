Loading articles...

Man found not guilty by reason of insanity after 4 killed

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina man who was denied treatment at a mental health facility the day before authorities say he killed four relatives in 2018 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity in a bench trial.

News outlets reports the solicitors, detectives, defence team and judge all agreed on the decision Friday, saying 23-year-old Lovequawn Scott was not criminally responsible for his actions at the time of the murders in Mount Pleasant. They said he was suffering from the onset of schizophrenia when he attacked his grandparents, aunt and niece.

Scott has remained in custody since the slayings. He will go to a mental health facility and undergo a treatment plan approved by the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.

The Associated Press

