Man found guilty of attempting to murder Edmonton police officer

A man who struck a police officer with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside an Edmonton football game has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Jurors have also convicted Abdulahi Hasan Sharif of attempting to murder four pedestrians he hit with a van during a police chase in the city’s downtown.

Sharif, who is 32, had pleaded not guilty in the attack on Sept. 30, 2017.

The three-week trial heard from about 40 Crown witnesses.

Sharif, who was not represented by a lawyer, declined to call any witnesses and did not testify in his own defence.

