Man found guilty of attempting to murder Edmonton police officer

Last Updated Oct 25, 2019 at 1:30 pm EDT

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is shown in an Edmonton Police Service handout photo. A trial date has been tentatively set for a man accused of attempted murder on an Edmonton police officer for October 2019. Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces 12 charges, including a new one of aggravated assault, related to a Sept. 30 attack outside a football game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT

A man who struck a police officer with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside an Edmonton football game has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Jurors have also convicted Abdulahi Hasan Sharif of attempting to murder four pedestrians he hit with a van during a police chase in the city’s downtown.

Sharif, who is 32, had pleaded not guilty in the attack on Sept. 30, 2017.

The three-week trial heard from about 40 Crown witnesses.

Sharif, who was not represented by a lawyer, declined to call any witnesses and did not testify in his own defence.

