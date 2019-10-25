Loading articles...

Lawyer: Pakistan to try arrested father of exiled activist

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A Pakistani lawyer says a judge has ordered that the father of an exiled activist face trial for supporting a minority rights movement, following his arrest the previous day.

Lawyer Fazal Khan says his client, Mohammad Ismail, was brought before the judge on Friday amid tight security. The judge ordered Ismail held for two weeks, pending trial for sharing content in support of a Pashtun group that has criticized the Pakistani army’s war on terror.

The U.S. State Department has expressed serious concern over Ismail’s detention.

His daughter Gulalai Ismail tweeted on Thursday that Ismail was arrested in the northwestern city of Peshawar in an effort to silence her.

She had recently fled the country to avoid harassment by security agencies, then surfaced last month in the U.S. seeking asylum.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:53 AM
Good morning! Quiet drive across the city in the early morning. Some construction but major routes are all up to speed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:27 AM
Good Friday morning! Clouds will likely be in charge for most of today in #Toronto GTA. Saturday starts out great t…
Latest Weather
Read more