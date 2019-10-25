Loading articles...

Jeers for Harvey Weinstein at NYC actors showcase

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was mocked from the stage and jeered by attendees at a New York City actors showcase — a rare public appearance ahead of his January rape trial.

A comedian at Wednesday’s “Actor’s Hour” referred to the disgraced film mogul during her set as “the elephant in the room” and likened him to horror villain Freddy Krueger.

An actor tried questioning Weinstein while another attendee shouted he was a “monster.” Both people were told to leave the Manhattan bar where the event took place.

Weinstein’s spokesman says he and his entourage had nothing to do with their removal. Juda Engelmayer says the producer is “being treated as if he has been convicted.”

Weinstein is free on $1 million bail while he awaits trial. He denies the rape allegations.

The Associated Press

