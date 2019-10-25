Loading articles...

India hopes 'green' fireworks, light show dim Diwali impact

Green firecrackers lie on display at a shop ahead of Diwali festival in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. India has launched a plan to decrease the environmental impact of its biggest holiday with low-emission firecrackers and light shows, but its uneven rollout has foiled some small businesses and proven difficult to enforce. The measures for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Sunday follow a 2018 Supreme Court ruling banning traditional firecrackers. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW DELHI — India is planning to temper the environmental damage from its biggest holiday with low-emission firecrackers and light shows, but its uneven rollout has hurt some businesses and proven difficult to enforce.

The measures for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Sunday follow a 2018 Supreme Court ruling banning traditional firecrackers.

India’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research says “green” firecrackers produce 30% fewer emissions and don’t contain arsenic.

The New Delhi government will stage a four-day laser show starting Saturday to encourage residents to skip firecrackers altogether.

Urban policy researcher Rumi Aijaz says that one day’s efforts can impact air quality because they come at a critical period in the pollution season when farmers in northern India burn crop stubble to clear fields.

The Associated Press



