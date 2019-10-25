Loading articles...

House investigators subpoena 3 more administration officials

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, before boarding Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Trump is heading to South Carolina to speak at Benedict College in Columbia. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — House impeachment investigators are issuing subpoenas to three more Trump administration officials.

They’re demanding that the three testify in their probe of President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian leaders to seek damaging information about Democratic political opponents.

The chairs of the three investigating House committees have issued subpoenas to two officials of the White House Office of Management and Budget. They are acting director Russell Vought and Michael Duffey, who’s associate director for national security programs.

They’ve also subpoenaed State Department counsellor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl.

Investigators asked all three earlier this month to testify, but none have appeared.

Investigators want to know why nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine was delayed. Others have alleged Trump was demanding investigations in exchange for the assistance.

The Associated Press

