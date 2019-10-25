Hexo winds down operations at Niagara-area greenhouse as part of cost cutting

GATINEAU, Que. — Hexo Corp. is winding down its operations at its greenhouse in Beamsville, Ont. as part of the cannabis company’s cost-cutting moves.

The Niagara-area greenhouse belonged to Newstrike Brands Ltd., a licensed producer backed by members of the Tragically Hip band, which Hexo acquired in May.

A spokeswoman for Hexo says it acquired Newstrike for its brand and distribution channels, and the facility in Beamsville provided additional supply.

Isabelle Robillard added in an email that given Hexo is “rightsizing” its operations, it is “winding down” operations at the Niagara, Ont.-area facility, but it retains the ability to bring it back online in the future.

Hexo did not answer questions about how many employees at the Beamsville facility were impacted, but earlier this week the Gatineau, Que.-based firm announced that it was reducing its workforce by approximately 200 jobs across the board.

Robillard said that it is not winding down operations at any of its other locations, which include facilities in Montreal, Belleville, Brantford and Gatineau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HEXO)

The Canadian Press