Loading articles...

Hexo winds down operations at Niagara-area greenhouse as part of cost cutting

Up Cannabis Niagara greenhouse in Beamsville, Ont. sits behind a large chain-link fence, on January 29, 2018. Hexo Corp. says it is winding down its operations at its greenhouse in Beamsville, Ont. as part of the cannabis company's cost-cutting moves to adjust for expected future revenues. The Niagara-area greenhouse originally belonged to Newstrike Brands Ltd., a licensed producer backed by members of The Tragically Hip band, which Hexo acquired in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

GATINEAU, Que. — Hexo Corp. is winding down its operations at its greenhouse in Beamsville, Ont. as part of the cannabis company’s cost-cutting moves.

The Niagara-area greenhouse belonged to Newstrike Brands Ltd., a licensed producer backed by members of the Tragically Hip band, which Hexo acquired in May.

A spokeswoman for Hexo says it acquired Newstrike for its brand and distribution channels, and the facility in Beamsville provided additional supply.

Isabelle Robillard added in an email that given Hexo is “rightsizing” its operations, it is “winding down” operations at the Niagara, Ont.-area facility, but it retains the ability to bring it back online in the future.

Hexo did not answer questions about how many employees at the Beamsville facility were impacted, but earlier this week the Gatineau, Que.-based firm announced that it was reducing its workforce by approximately 200 jobs across the board.

Robillard said that it is not winding down operations at any of its other locations, which include facilities in Montreal, Belleville, Brantford and Gatineau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HEXO)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision on the Toronto-Bound QEW ramp to Nikola Tesla, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:51 AM
Get any outdoor work done today/part of tomorrow as rain moves in Saturday night beginning around 8/9pm for Toronto…
Latest Weather
Read more