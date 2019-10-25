Loading articles...

Heavy rains dousing South as tropical disturbance looms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Parts of the drought-parched South are under flood watches and warnings with forecasters saying as much as 10 inches of rain could fall.

The National Weather service says an advancing cold front will collide with a weather disturbance that could briefly become a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say coastal Louisiana could receive as much as 10 inches (25 centimetres) of rain Friday and Saturday, and 6 inches (15 centimetres) of rain was possible across a wide section of Mississippi.

Rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 4 inches (2.5 to 10 centimetres) are possible from Alabama to South Carolina.

A flood watch extended from the northern Gulf coast to southern Arkansas and southwestern Alabama. Much of the region has been in a drought for weeks.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 44 minutes ago
COLLISION - WB 401 at Bayview express, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 57 minutes ago
Get any outdoor work done today/part of tomorrow as rain moves in Saturday night beginning around 8/9pm for Toronto…
Latest Weather
Read more