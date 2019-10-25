Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Heavy rain expected over the weekend in Toronto
by News Staff
Posted Oct 25, 2019 4:33 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 25, 2019 at 4:50 pm EDT
Rain falling in Toronto on Oct. 28, 2015. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for heavy rain expected over the weekend in Toronto and most of southern Ontario.
Anywhere between 30 to 50 mm of rain is expected to fall between Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Gusty winds up to 60 km/hr are also possible during the rainfall.
CityNews Meteorologist Adam Stiles says the storm is moving a bit faster than originally anticipated.
“The first signs of rain are set to arrive late Saturday evening with the heaviest rain in the predawn hours of Sunday and last through mid-morning before it turns to showers,” said Stiles. “An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either.”
The weather agency says they don’t expect rainfall warnings to be issued, but the downpours could cause flash floods and pooling on roads.
Power outages are also possible.
I used to be very afraid when strong gusty wind occurs when my neighbor 3+ storey tall coniferous tree was swaying and touching our house. Not so these days as they got rid of half its height last summer.
Meanwhile my son’s scouts group have a day trip to Warsaw caves this Sunday. That could turn into mud bath. Better lined the seats when I pick him up