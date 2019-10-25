Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for heavy rain expected over the weekend in Toronto and most of southern Ontario.

Anywhere between 30 to 50 mm of rain is expected to fall between Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Gusty winds up to 60 km/hr are also possible during the rainfall.

CityNews Meteorologist Adam Stiles says the storm is moving a bit faster than originally anticipated.

“The first signs of rain are set to arrive late Saturday evening with the heaviest rain in the predawn hours of Sunday and last through mid-morning before it turns to showers,” said Stiles. “An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either.”

The weather agency says they don’t expect rainfall warnings to be issued, but the downpours could cause flash floods and pooling on roads.

Power outages are also possible.