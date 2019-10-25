Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Group finds opposition to Homer addiction centre proposal
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 25, 2019 12:05 am EDT
HOMER, Alaska — An Alaska faith-based organization is struggling to find a location to open an inpatient addiction treatment centre for men in Homer.
The Homer News reported Thursday that Set Free Alaska has been searching for a place to put a facility for men fighting addiction since the beginning of the year.
Set Free Alaska operates an inpatient treatment centre for women seeking recovery and sober living assistance in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.
The Christian organization wants to open a men’s centre in Homer with a similar model.
Officials say some residents have resisted in areas the non-profit group has considered because of concerns it will negatively alter their neighbourhoods.
Officials say Set Free Alaska is a corporation that also receives some public money such as state grants and Medicare and Medicaid assistance.
___
Information from: The Homer (Alaska) News, http://www.homernews.com
The Associated Press
