Group finds opposition to Homer addiction centre proposal

HOMER, Alaska — An Alaska faith-based organization is struggling to find a location to open an inpatient addiction treatment centre for men in Homer.

The Homer News reported Thursday that Set Free Alaska has been searching for a place to put a facility for men fighting addiction since the beginning of the year.

Set Free Alaska operates an inpatient treatment centre for women seeking recovery and sober living assistance in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

The Christian organization wants to open a men’s centre in Homer with a similar model.

Officials say some residents have resisted in areas the non-profit group has considered because of concerns it will negatively alter their neighbourhoods.

Officials say Set Free Alaska is a corporation that also receives some public money such as state grants and Medicare and Medicaid assistance.

Information from: The Homer (Alaska) News, http://www.homernews.com

The Associated Press

