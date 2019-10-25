Funeral set for girl abducted, killed in Alabama

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - This undated file photo released by the FBI shows 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, who police say has been missing since she was abducted while attending a birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. Investigators searching through garbage found the body of McKinney, who was missing more than a week, and authorities are charging two people with murder, police said Tuesday, Oct. 22. (FBI via AP, File)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A funeral service is set for this weekend for a 3-year-old Alabama girl who was abducted from a birthday party and killed.
News outlets report a service for Kamille McKinney is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at a church in Birmingham. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Police have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of the child, who was known to relatives as “Cupcake.”
The city has announced a website for anyone who wants to make donations to help pay the child’s funeral and burial expenses. Organizers say any leftover money will go to nonprofits that help at-risk people.
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama says it’s establishing a permanent reward fund in the girl’s name to help in future child abductions.