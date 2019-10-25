Loading articles...

Flood, mudslides from strong rain in Japan kill at least 7

Men look at a swollen river due to heavy rain Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Narita, east of Tokyo. Torrential rain dumped from a low-pressure system hovering above Japan's main island triggered flooding in towns east of Tokyo, prompting fears of more damage to areas already hit by typhoons earlier this month. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

TOKYO — Torrential rain that caused flooding and mudslides in towns east of Tokyo has left seven people dead and added damage in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.

Rescue workers in Chiba prefecture are looking for two more people missing on Saturday.

While rains have passed and floodwater subsided, parts of the region are still inundated. Thousands of homes are out of running water and some train services delayed or suspended.

Rain also washed out Friday’s second round of the PGA Tour’s first tournament held in Japan.

Parts of Chiba are still recovering from two typhoons since last month. Typhoon Hagibis two weeks ago caused widespread flooding and left more than 80 people dead or presumed dead across Japan.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:42 PM
*UPDATE: The Gulf of Mexico system has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Olga...and what's left of it will bring rain…
Latest Weather
Read more