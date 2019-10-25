Loading articles...

Firm revokes application to build pipeline, but will refile

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — An Oklahoma company has withdrawn permit applications with New Jersey regulators that it needs to build a hotly contested natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania through New Jersey and into New York.

But Tulsa-based Williams Companies says it will refile the applications in the next few days.

Williams says it cannot speculate when it might receive a decision from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, but it wanted to have the pipeline operating by the winter 2020 heating season.

It says the $926 million project is needed to ensure adequate heating and energy supplies to New York City and Long Island.

Environmentalists fear damage to New Jersey’s Raritan Bay, and oppose the burning of additional fossil fuels.

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

