Father, family friend face charges in emaciated teen's death
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 25, 2019 7:20 am EDT
GREENVILLE, Pa. — Authorities are planning to charge a man with criminal homicide and child abuse after his emaciated 14-year-old son was found dead in a filthy mobile home in western Pennsylvania.
State police say the boy’s father called 911 Thursday and officers found the teen, who weighed 70 pounds, just inside the debris-filled trailer in Greenville. Lt. Dan Ekis told KDKA-TV officers could not “begin to understand what this child went through in 14 short years.”
His father, 33-year-old Antonio Gonzalez, faces criminal homicide and child abuse charges and a family friend, 29-year-old Paul Bacorn, faces criminal conspiracy and child endangerment charges.
They’re due to be arraigned Friday. It’s not known if they have lawyers.
The teen’s 4-year-old sister was turned over to child welfare officials for evaluation.