Loading articles...

Father, family friend face charges in emaciated teen's death

GREENVILLE, Pa. — Authorities are planning to charge a man with criminal homicide and child abuse after his emaciated 14-year-old son was found dead in a filthy mobile home in western Pennsylvania.

State police say the boy’s father called 911 Thursday and officers found the teen, who weighed 70 pounds, just inside the debris-filled trailer in Greenville. Lt. Dan Ekis told KDKA-TV officers could not “begin to understand what this child went through in 14 short years.”

His father, 33-year-old Antonio Gonzalez, faces criminal homicide and child abuse charges and a family friend, 29-year-old Paul Bacorn, faces criminal conspiracy and child endangerment charges.

They’re due to be arraigned Friday. It’s not known if they have lawyers.

The teen’s 4-year-old sister was turned over to child welfare officials for evaluation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:53 AM
Good morning! Quiet drive across the city in the early morning. Some construction but major routes are all up to speed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:27 AM
Good Friday morning! Clouds will likely be in charge for most of today in #Toronto GTA. Saturday starts out great t…
Latest Weather
Read more