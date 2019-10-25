Loading articles...

ESPN Events drops DreamHouse as New Mexico Bowl sponsor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — ESPN Events has cut ties with an Albuquerque-based production company that signed on just weeks ago to sponsor the New Mexico Bowl.

ESPN spokeswoman Anna Negron tells the Albuquerque Journal in an email that it terminated the sponsorship agreement with DreamHouse on Friday and that the focus remains on ensuring a quality experience for fans.

The DreamHouse New Mexico Bowl logo and all references to it have been scrubbed from the bowl’s website.

The game is scheduled to be played Dec. 21.

The newspaper had reported that the fledgling DreamHouse has no business license with the city of Albuquerque and that CEO Eric G. Martinez faced multiple judgments for unpaid debts. Martinez did not return messages seeking comment.

Stories on the Enchantment Sports website first raised questions about Martinez’s background.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION Pharmacy Ave and Ellesmere Rd Vehicle into a bus shelter No injuries reported Bus shelter has significant da…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:42 PM
*UPDATE: The Gulf of Mexico system has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Olga...and what's left of it will bring rain…
Latest Weather
Read more