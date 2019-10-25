Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 25, 2019 5:41 pm EDT
EDMONTON — A window-washer dangling from rigging on the side of a downtown Edmonton skyscraper today was rescued and carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.
A video taken by a witness shows the platform swinging wildly, at one point crashing through a pane on the Stantec Tower, two or three floors above ground.
The scaffolding then swings back the other way and, when it hits the building again, the worker slips and is left hanging in a harness.
Emergency crews quickly rescued the worker with a bucket truck.
There’s no word on the cleaner’s condition.
The 66-floor Stantec Tower is the tallest building in Canada west of Toronto.
A wind warning advising of gusts up to 100 km/h was in effect for the Edmonton area on Friday afternoon. (CTV Edmonton)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.
The Canadian Press
