Corps extends deadline to review Pebble Mine comments

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended its deadline to review numerous comments submitted for a draft environmental review of the proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region.

Assistant Secretary of the Army R.D. James extended Thursday’s deadline to Feb. 28 to consider comments, including those from the Environmental Protection Agency and to draft a preliminary final environmental impact statement.

In a letter to the EPA, James says the corps, the EPA and others will meet soon to resolve outstanding issues. These meetings will allow the corps to complete a preliminary final environmental impact statement and decision documents on the proposed gold and copper mine.

The new deadline reflects EPA’s 30-day request to review the draft statements and to consult with the corps as they develop final versions.

The Associated Press

