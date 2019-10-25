Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska census workers can disregard 'no trespassing' signs
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 25, 2019 12:04 am EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The U.S. Census Bureau says it workers in Alaska will still approach properties and homes where signs warning against trespassing are posted.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Thursday that the federal agency says workers canvassing communities to obtain resident information are not bound by the warnings.
The bureau says in a statement it “is allowed to disregard trespassing signs because we are by law required to give everyone the opportunity to respond.”
The statement says the nationwide count is a constitutional requirement.
Alaska area census manager Jeff Bottorff says workers are required to approach all properties but will comply with owners’ requests to leave.
Bottorff says canvassers who are told to leave will explain why they are there and leave census materials if the recipient wants them before departing.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com
The Associated Press
