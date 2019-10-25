Loading articles...

Alaska census workers can disregard 'no trespassing' signs

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The U.S. Census Bureau says it workers in Alaska will still approach properties and homes where signs warning against trespassing are posted.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Thursday that the federal agency says workers canvassing communities to obtain resident information are not bound by the warnings.

The bureau says in a statement it “is allowed to disregard trespassing signs because we are by law required to give everyone the opportunity to respond.”

The statement says the nationwide count is a constitutional requirement.

Alaska area census manager Jeff Bottorff says workers are required to approach all properties but will comply with owners’ requests to leave.

Bottorff says canvassers who are told to leave will explain why they are there and leave census materials if the recipient wants them before departing.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:20 PM
COLLISION - NB DVP approaching Lawrence. 1 left lane blocked. Slow from approaching Eglinton.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:04 PM
FRIDAY FORECAST: No rain in #Toronto until Saturday night so leave the rain gear at home tomorrow, and enjoy the se…
Latest Weather
Read more