Acting Homeland Security Secretary McAleenan fights subpoena

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan speaks during a joint press conference with security ministers from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
WASHINGTON — The acting Homeland Security secretary is challenging a subpoena to appear before a congressional committee the day before he leaves office.
Kevin McAleenan sent a letter to House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson on Friday saying he was surprised and disappointed to get the subpoena on Thursday. He had suggested that the department’s top intelligence officer testify in his stead.
Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, is holding a hearing on Oct. 30 on terrorist threats facing the country. McAleenan is set to leave his job on Oct. 31 after six months in the position.
The committee subpoenaed McAleenan and acting National Counterterrorism Center Director Russell Travers.
McAleenan took over after Kirstjen Nielsen quit. President Donald Trump has not named his replacement.